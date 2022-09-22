Look: Melissa Satta's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Melissa Satta attends "J'Accuse" (An Officer And A Spy) premiere during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

In 2010, Melissa Satta made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She had a chance to participate in a "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Even though Satta wore nothing but body paint for her first-ever photoshoot with SI Swim, she felt comfortable.

"It's a really hard job, but they did an amazing job," Satta said. "It wasn't like you were naked. I had something on."

Satta had an Italian jersey painted onto her, which makes sense when you consider her heritage. Both of her parents are from Italy.

A behind-the-scenes look at Satta's photoshoot from 2010 can be seen here:

Satta hasn't appeared in an SI Swim magazine since 2010. Nonetheless, she remains incredibly popular.

At this moment, Satta has over 4.7 million followers on Instagram.

From time to time, she'll post photos of herself in a swimsuit on her Instagram account.

You can view all of Satta's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.