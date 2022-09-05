Look: Melissa Satta's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 15: Melissa Satta attends the screening of "Les Miserables" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Who's excited for the World Cup?

The 2022 Men's World Cup is set to take place in Qatar beginning in November. It should be a fun one.

Over the years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has had a soccer feel, including some World Cup-themed "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Melissa Satta, who previously dated soccer star Kevin-Prince Boateng, was previously featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Satta has close to 5 million followers on social media.

You can view more from the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.