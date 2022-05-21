Look: MLB Player Flirts With Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model
A trio of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models threw out the first pitch at a New York Mets game earlier this week, in honor of the 2022 edition of the iconic magazine being released.
Love might've been in the air, too...
A New York Mets relief pitcher decided to shoot his shot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie model Cindy Kimberly following her appearance at Citi Field.
Cindy appeared to be a good sport about it.
"lemme know next time you need a good luck charm," she tweeted back on Twitter.
Kimberly made her rookie debut in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue this year.
Smith and the Mets, meanwhile, are 27-14 on the season.
Perhaps we'll see Kimberly at another game this year.