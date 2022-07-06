Look: Myla Dalbesio's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: Myla Dalbesio attends 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards at Barclays Center on December 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage) John Lamparski/Getty Images

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released just a few months ago with a few veterans returning.

Unfortunately, Myla Dalbesio was not among them. Dalbesio made her rookie debut for the SI Swimsuit shoot back in 2017. She went on to be featured in the magazine for four straight years, from 2017-20.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at her rookie shoot.

Here's more about Dalbesio from SI Swimsuit:

Myla Dalbesio made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017. She's from Wisconsin and loves beer, cheese and football like most natives of the Badger State. Myla is an outspoken feminist who fights against social injustice and uses her platform as a model to break barriers and create change.

"Memories from what feels like another lifetime," she said in the post. "Hard to imagine embarking on a shoot like this now! Adventure, planes, and people. The biggest concern was how cold it would be for our sunrise shoot (40 degrees) and keeping the horses mellow. Things may never be the same again, but I’m so grateful to have had these magical moments with such majestic creatures and with a team of people I love so dearly."

All of Myla's photos from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoots can be found here.