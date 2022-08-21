Look: Myla Dalbesio's Intimate Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several notable photoshoots over the years, including many with prominent model Myla Dalbesio.
Dalbesio, a veteran swimsuit model, made her debut with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2017.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared an inside look at her intimate photoshoot in 2019.
Dalbesio, a Wisconsin native, has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.
You can view Myla's full galleries with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.