Look: Naomi Osaka's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

INDIAN WELLS, CA - MARCH 09: Naomi Osaka of Japan twirls her racket as she waits for serve from Kristina Mladenovic of France during their second round womens singles match during day six of BNP Paribas Open on March 9, 2019 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

In 2021, Naomi Osaka became the first female Black athlete to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Osaka, 25, was photographed in Malibu for the 2021 issue. She considered it a privilege to be on the cover of such an iconic magazine.

"It feels really amazing," Osaka said. "Just growing up and watching so many incredible women grace this cover, it feels like a dream."

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot:

Osaka was named the 2020 Sports Illustrated Sportspersons of the Year.

This was Osaka's only photoshoot with SI Swimsuit thus far. Perhaps they'll collaborate in the future.

As for Osaka's tennis career, she bursted onto the scene by winning four Grand Slam tournaments from 2018-2021.

Osaka will try to add a few more trophies to her résumé this year.

You can view all of Osaka's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.