Look: Natalie Coughlin's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Swimmer Natalie Coughlin poses for a portrait at the USOC Rio Olympics Shoot at Quixote Studios on November 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has had an Olympic feel over the years.

Over the years, several prominent United States Olympic athletes have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Olympic athletes from other countries have taken part in the issue, as well.

Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin once took part in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Coughlin, posing in nothing but paint, showed off her Summer Olympics body.

Coughlin is a legendary United States Summer Olympics athlete, winning several medals.

She's pretty used to wearing swimsuits, though this was a different style of photoshoot.

You can view her full galleries here.