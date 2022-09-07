Look: NFL Cheerleader Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Cheerleaders from the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts pose for a picture during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NFL regular season is roughly 24 hours away, as the Buffalo Bills will take on the Los Angeles Rams in the first game of the year.

With football about to begin, let's revisit Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's NFL-themed photoshoot from the 2008 issue.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit had several NFL cheerleaders pose for their magazine in 2008.

This photoshoot included cheerleaders from the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles among others.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at this iconic photoshoot:

It was a fun photoshoot for all involved, that's for sure.

You can view the full photoshoot featuring NFL cheerleaders here.