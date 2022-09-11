Look: NFL Cheerleaders' Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Happy first NFL Sunday of the year, everyone.
The players, coaches, cheerleaders and fans are certainly ready for the first full Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season.
We can't wait, either.
In honor of the first full Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season, let's take a look back at when some of the league's top cheerleaders pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
It was an iconic look.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several top athletes and models over the years.
NFL cheerleaders joined the list more than a decade ago.
You can view Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's full galleries here.