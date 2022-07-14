Look: Nina Agdal's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - JULY 07: Nina Agdal attends Hamptons Magazine dinner for Nina Agdal at Si Si Restaurant on July 07, 2022 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine ) Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Nina Agdal made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2012. That turned out to be just the first of many appearances in the iconic magazine.

Since 2012, Agdal has appeared in six Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues. Her first-ever photoshoot was so successful that she earned Rookie of the Year honors.

One year after her rookie photoshoot, Agdal was asked to participate in the legendary "Body Paint" series.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look of Agdal's "Body Paint" photoshoot here.

Additionally, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has shared photos from Agdal's other shoots.

Check them out:

Agdal last appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2017. That photoshoot took place in Mexico.

You can view all of Agdal's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.