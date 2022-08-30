Look: Nina Agdal's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - JULY 07: Nina Agdal attends Hamptons Magazine dinner for Nina Agdal at Si Si Restaurant on July 07, 2022 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine ) Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Nina Agdal made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2012. That turned out to be the first of many SI Swim appearances.

In 2013, Agdal had the chance to participate in the "Body Paint" series for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. That photoshoot took place in the Bahamas.

A behind-the-scenes look at Agdal's "Body Paint" photoshoot can be seen here.

Agdal also appeared in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Here are some of Agdal's best photos:

Agdal last appeared in the 2017 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

You can check out all of Agdal's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.