Look: Olivia Culpo's Top SI Swimsuit Video Going Viral

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Model Olivia Culpo has established herself as an SI Swimsuit regular over the last few years.

Culpo, a Rhode Island native, made her debut in the 2018 SI Swim issue, the first of four-straight appearances for the 2012 Miss Universe Winner.

One of Culpo's assignment for SI over the years was to name her favorite body part. She chose a unique and personal option: her endometriosis scars.

"They're amazing. My surgeon, she did such a great job," Culpo said. "They're small. Not that I wouldn't love them if they were bigger; I'm honestly so proud of them. I absolutely love them."

The stunning brunette also named her teeth her favorite part of her face. Culpo's answers have been going viral recently, thanks to video shared on the SI Swimsuit YouTube Channel.

Here are some more shots of Culpo from her SI catalog.

You can see all of Culpo's work with SI here. Perhaps we will see her again in a future swimsuit issue as well.

In the meantime, she can often be seen supporting her boyfriend, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, at his games.