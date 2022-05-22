Look: Olivia Ponton's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: (L-R) Olivia Ponton, Anna Shumate and Emma Brooks attend the FARFETCH Beauty Launch Party on May 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for FARFETCH) Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Olivia Ponton is part of the impressive 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie class.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands earlier this week. Several notable models are featured in the issue, including a prominent class of rookies.

Ponton, with more than 3 million followers on Instagram, is among the most-notable models in the 2022 issue.

"The Florida native has amassed more than 10 million followers on her social media platforms, where she promotes the importance of physical and mental health. She has appeared in campaigns for Ralph Lauren, Alice + Olivia and Marc Jacobs and is prominent within the LGBTQ+ community after opening up to Teen Vogue about her bisexuality during Pride Month ’21. Ponton was also just named SI Swimsuit's new Social Media editor at large," SI Swimsuit writes.

You can view more from the 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.