Look: Olympic Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured plenty of talented, powerful models over the years.

Athletes, too.

Some prominent Olympians have been showcased in the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Lindsey Vonn, one of the best skiers in U.S. history, has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times over the course of her career.

Few photoshoots, though, got more attention than her legendary "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Vonn is one of several notable athletes to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

You can view Lindsey's full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.