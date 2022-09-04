Look: Olympic Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Swimmer Natalie Coughlin poses for a portrait at the USOC Rio Olympics Shoot at Quixote Studios on November 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable Olympians over the years.

Several swimmers, skiers and other athletes have been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of those athletes have taken part in the iconic "Body Paint" swimsuit photoshoots.

Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin joined that list several years ago.

Coughlin is one of several notable Olympians to be featured in the "Body Paint" section of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Lindsey Vonn is also on that list.

You can view more from the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.