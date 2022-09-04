Look: Olympic Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable Olympians over the years.
Several swimmers, skiers and other athletes have been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Some of those athletes have taken part in the iconic "Body Paint" swimsuit photoshoots.
Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin joined that list several years ago.
Coughlin is one of several notable Olympians to be featured in the "Body Paint" section of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Lindsey Vonn is also on that list.
You can view more from the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.