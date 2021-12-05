Look: Paige Spiranac’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac continues to dominate the golf space.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has become one of the most-followed people in sports media.

The social media star has nearly 500,000 followers on Twitter, more than 3 million followers on Instagram and a growing YouTube page.

Spiranac has done a lot to cultivate that type of following over the years. She previously posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which garnered a lot of attention.

“I’ve been a fan for such a long time and I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would get the opportunity to be a part of the SI Swimsuit family. I get chills every time I think about it. So yes, it’s still that hard to believe and I’m still in disbelief!” she told SI Swim.

Some of Spiranac’s best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos have been shared on social media.

Spiranac has shared some of her favorite shots on her Instagram page, as well.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared some behind-the-scenes looks, as well.

