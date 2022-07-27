Look: Paige VanZant Best Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Some big-time fighting personalities have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

Ronda Rousey, the legendary UFC star turned wrestler, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue a couple of years back.

Paige VanZant, another former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer turned wrestler, made her debut in the magazine, too.

Some of VanZant's top photos with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue have gone viral.

VanZant is one of several notable athletes to pose in the iconic issue.

You can view more from Paige's 2019 photoshoot with SI Swimsuit here.