Look: Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photos

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels.

With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content.

It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.

She wasn't done there, though. Over the past month, she's posted a series of photos to her Instagram page.

She's hardly a rookie when it comes to posing in swimsuits for the camera. The former UFC star posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2019.

“This is my way of not holding anything back. I want people to know that you don’t have to choose. You do not have to label yourself as one thing because that’s what surrounds you. I’m not scared anymore to show how girly I am. To go from an amazing UFC finish win in January, to shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine in February could not be more of a dream come true,” she said.

