Look: Paige VanZant Shares Racy Swimsuit Photos

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant continues to raise her profile on social media.

VanZant, who has more than 3 million followers on social media, is one of the most-followed people in fighting.

This week, VanZant provided her followers with some summer-themed content.

"Take a walk on the wild side," she wrote.

VanZant has some professional swimsuit modeling experience, too.

The former UFC star posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2019.

“This is my way of not holding anything back. I want people to know that you don’t have to choose. You do not have to label yourself as one thing because that’s what surrounds you. I’m not scared anymore to show how girly I am. To go from an amazing UFC finish win in January, to shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine in February could not be more of a dream come true,” she said.

VanZant said it was a dream come true for her.

“I was unbelievably shocked that SI Swimsuit called and asked if I would be apart of their magazine. I have constantly been having to prove to the world and UFC fans that you can be beautiful and a bad ass at the same time. Well, now it’s my moment to shine,” she told SI.com.

