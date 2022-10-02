Skip to main content
Look: Pro Golfer's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 19: Professional golfer Natalie Gulbis delivers a speech on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable athletes over the years, but not many from the golf world.

However, professional golfer Natalie Gulbis once posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

In fact, Gulbis took part in the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoots for Sports Illustratred Swimsuit.

Gulbis, a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour, posed in nothing but body paint for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Gulbis' favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have also been shared on social media.

In fact, Gulbis shared her own throwback photo.

You can view more from Gulbis' photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.