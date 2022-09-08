Look: Raiders Fan's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 17: Josephine Skriver greets fans at the debut of Victoria's Secret's new fall collection at Natick Mall on August 17, 2019 in Natick, Massachusetts. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

In 2020, Josephine Skriver made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She was eventually named the SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year.

Skriver returned for her second photoshoot with the iconic brand in 2021.

It was then announced earlier this year that Skriver would be a part of the 2022 magazine, marking the third SI Swim appearance for the Danish model.

Skriver's third photoshoot with SI Swim took place in Montenegro.

A behind-the-scenes look at that experience can be seen here:

Here are some of Skriver's best photos since her debut in 2020:

Skriver happens to be a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders. We'd imagine she's amped up for the 2022 season.

You can view all of Skriver's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.