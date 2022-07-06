Look: Robyn Lawley's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Model Robyn Lawley attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Just a few months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released on newsstands around the world.

There were several familiar faces who returned for another shoot. However, one iconic member of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family continued her hiatus away from the magazine.

Robyn Lawley, who made her debut for SI Swimsuit in 2015, is a larger than life presence. Standing at over 6-foot-2, Lawley made it clear that's something she embraces while modeling.

In a behind the scenes video from her shoot in 2017, she revealed what it's like for her in the modeling world.

She shared a throwback look at one of her shoots on her Instagram page just last year.

Lawley made her debut for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2015, but that wasn't even close to her last appearance. She was featured in the iconic magazine every year from 2015-18.

You can see all of her SI Swimsuit photos here.