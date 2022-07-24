Look: Ronda Rousey Uncovered With Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 01: Ronda Rousey of the United States defeats Bethe Correia of Brazil in their bantamweight title fight during the UFC 190 Rousey v Correia at HSBC Arena on August 1, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Ronda Rousey is gearing up for a big WWE fight later this summer.

The former UFC star turned wrestling heel is set to take on WWE champion Liv Morgan.

Things are getting a bit heated heading into the match.

Rousey has become a star both inside and outside of the ring in her fighting career.

Back in 2015, Rousey joined the list of notable athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind the scenes look at Rousey "uncovered" with the magazine.

You can view Rousey's full photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.