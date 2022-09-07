Look: Ronda Rousey's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

In 2015, UFC legend Ronda Rousey made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She then returned for the 2016 issue.

Rousey wore nothing but body paint for her second photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

After Rousey's photoshoot was over, it was announced that she would be one of three cover models for the 2016 issue. She shared the spotlight with Hailey Clauson and Ashley Graham.

A behind-the-scenes look at Rousey's "Body Paint" photoshoot can be seen here:

Rouse's photoshoot took place in Petit St. Vincent.

Here are some of her best photos:

The 2016 photoshoot was the last time we've seen Rousey work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

You can view all of Rousey's photos with SI Swim here.