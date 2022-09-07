Look: Ronda Rousey's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
In 2015, UFC legend Ronda Rousey made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She then returned for the 2016 issue.
Rousey wore nothing but body paint for her second photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
After Rousey's photoshoot was over, it was announced that she would be one of three cover models for the 2016 issue. She shared the spotlight with Hailey Clauson and Ashley Graham.
A behind-the-scenes look at Rousey's "Body Paint" photoshoot can be seen here:
Rouse's photoshoot took place in Petit St. Vincent.
Here are some of her best photos:
The 2016 photoshoot was the last time we've seen Rousey work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
You can view all of Rousey's photos with SI Swim here.