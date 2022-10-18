Look: Ronda Rousey's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 14: UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey of the United States steps off the scale during the UFC 193 weigh-in at Etihad Stadium on November 14, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition has featured some of the top athletes in the world.

It's "body paint" shoot has been even more exclusive, with the likes of Alex Morgan and Lindsey Vonn taking center stage. Another high-profile athlete who made headlines with her shoot was former UFC star Ronda Rousey.

She made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2015 before earning the cover the following year. That year, the shoot was in Petit St. Vincent and Rousey wore nothing but body paint.

Rousey joked about this experience, saying "I think this is the longest I've just like walked around naked since I was like 10."

A behind-the-scenes look at Rousey's photoshoot from 2016 can be seen here.

Rousey has not appeared in another issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit since this iconic photoshoot. However, she produced one of the most iconic shoots for an athlete and fans haven't forgotten about it.

You can view all of Rousey's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.