Look: Ronda Rousey's 'Body Paint' Photos Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models in magazine history, if any, are more intimidating than Ronda Rousey.

The legendary UFC star is about as fierce as they come in the fighting ring. But Rousey has become an accomplished actress and model, too.

Rousey even posed in "Body Paint" for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Rousey's top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have gone viral on social media.

Rousey is one of several notable athletes to be featured in the issue.

Perhaps we'll see another notable fighter or two in the 2023 issue of the magazine.

The 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be on newsstands next summer.