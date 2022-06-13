Look: Ronda Rousey's 'Body Paint' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Ronda Rousey has done a lot throughout her career, both inside and outside of the ring.

The former UFC star turned WWE fighter has ventured out into the world of entertainment, as well. Rousey has gotten into acting and modeling, too.

Rousey has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The MMA star was actually a part of the special "Body Paint" photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

SI Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Rousey's photoshoot.

Rousey is one of several athletes to take part in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view Rousey's full photoshoot with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands and online earlier this year.

You can view more from the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.