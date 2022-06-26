Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands and was released online earlier this spring.

Over the years, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty iconic photoshoots. Few, though, are more iconic than the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Legendary MMA star Ronda Rousey took part in the "Body Paint" photoshoots during her time with the magazine.

Rousey is one of several notable athletes to take part in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit "Body Paint" photoshoots.

You can view Rousey's full "Body Paint" photoshoot with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.

Meanwhile, the 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands and was released online earlier this year.

You can view full photos from the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.