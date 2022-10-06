Look: Ronda Rousey's First Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

In 2015, former UFC champion Ronda Rousey made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Her rookie photoshoot took place in Captiva, Florida.

Rousey jumped at the opportunity to appear in the 2015 magazine of SI Swim, and for good reason.

"I didn't have a moment's hesitation," Rousey told SI Swim. "I was so happy to have this opportunity because I don't believe there should be one cookie-cutter body type that everyone is aspiring to have."

A behind-the-scenes look at Rouse's first photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be seen here:

Rousey had fun on set, that's for sure.

Here are some photos from Rousey's 2015 experience:

Rousey returned for the 2016 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She was one of three cover models that year.

In 2016, Rousey participated in the "Body Paint" series for SI Swim.

You can view all of Rousey's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.