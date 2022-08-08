Look: Ronda Rousey's Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 14: UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey of the United States steps off the scale during the UFC 193 weigh-in at Etihad Stadium on November 14, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey is as fierce as they come inside of the fighting ring, but there's more than one side to the legendary MMA star.

Outside of the ring, Rousey has pursued a number of notable opportunities, including modeling.

Rousey has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times. She first posed for the iconic magazine issue back in 2015.

Some of Rousey's best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos from 2015 have also been shared on social media.

You can view Rousey's first photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.