Look: Ronda Rousey's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Ronda Rousey is part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue family.

The legendary MMA star turned professional wrestler has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

Rousey's most iconic photoshoot, though, came with the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Rousey is one of several notable athletes to pose in "Body Paint" for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

