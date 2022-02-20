Look: Ronda Rousey’s Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Over the years, several top athletes have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Ronda Rousey is among them.

The former MMA star turned WWE sensation posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2016.

Rousey has made a big name for herself both inside and outside of the fighting world. She first rose to stardom during her time with the UFC. Rousey has since been involved in a number of popular projects outside of the UFC world, including movies and wrestling.

Modeling, too.

In 2016, Rousey posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Some of her top photos have been shared on social media.

Ronda Rousey in NOTHING BUT BODY PAINT… 😳 https://t.co/M2iHLTqw6m pic.twitter.com/gfFxxy7zpo — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) September 13, 2018

Rousey was a part of the special “body paint” photoshoot. A behind-the-scenes look at Rousey’s bodypaint shoot is available on YouTube.

Rousey is one of several top athletes to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Alex Morgan, Genie Bouchard, Lindsey Vonn, Paige Spiranac, Danica Patrick, Anastasia Ashley and others have all posed for the issue.

Shooting for the 2022 edition of the iconic magazine is underway.