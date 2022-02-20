Look: Ronda Rousey’s Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The Spun

Ronda Rousey posing for a photo on the red carpet.LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Over the years, several top athletes have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Ronda Rousey is among them.

The former MMA star turned WWE sensation posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2016.

Rousey has made a big name for herself both inside and outside of the fighting world. She first rose to stardom during her time with the UFC. Rousey has since been involved in a number of popular projects outside of the UFC world, including movies and wrestling.

Modeling, too.

In 2016, Rousey posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Some of her top photos have been shared on social media.

Rousey was a part of the special “body paint” photoshoot. A behind-the-scenes look at Rousey’s bodypaint shoot is available on YouTube.

ronda rousey 2015 web photo x158908_tk1_02247-rawmasterwm.jpg

Walter Loos Jr/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Rousey is one of several top athletes to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Alex MorganGenie BouchardLindsey VonnPaige SpiranacDanica PatrickAnastasia Ashley and others have all posed for the issue.

Shooting for the 2022 edition of the iconic magazine is underway.

