Look: Rose Bertram's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Belgian model Rose Bertram arrives for the screening of the film "A Felesegem Tortenete" (The Story Of My Wife) at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 14, 2021. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images) VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured plenty of unique models over the years.

Rose Bertram is a special part of that list.

The prominent swimsuit model has posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue a couple of times. Some of her best photos have trended on social media.

Bertram, of course, is likely best known for her iconic "Body Paint" swimsuit photoshoot.

Bertram is one of several notable models to pose in nothing but "Body Paint" for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her top shots have trended on social media.

Bertram remains a prominent model with a big following on social media.

You can view more from Bertram here.