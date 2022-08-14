Look: Rose Bertram's Stunning 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Belgian model Rose Bertram arrives for the screening of the film "A Felesegem Tortenete" (The Story Of My Wife) at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 14, 2021. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images) VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some stunning models over the course of the magazine's history.

Some of these stunning Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models partook in the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoots for the magazine.

Rose Bertram joined the list several years ago.

The Belgian model posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in nothing but body paint.

It's quite a look.

That's a pretty iconic photoshoot.

