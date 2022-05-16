Look: Russell Wilson Reacts To "Cover Girl" Ciara

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Russell Wilson is feeling like a proud husband on Monday afternoon.

His wife Ciara is one of the four cover models for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and Wilson made sure to shout her out on his Twitter.

“Momma! We made it!" Wilson tweeted. "You are not only the most beautiful woman in the world but your heart, your kindness, your love for others, your ability to make the world dance, your a big time CEO, an incredible wife and mother! You Inspire me! Congrats Cover Girl!"

Wilson and Ciara got married in 2016 and currently have two children together.

It's been a year of great success for both. Wilson is ready to get going with the Denver Broncos after he was traded to them a couple of months ago.

They then decided to buy a massive mansion together outside of Denver.

There will likely be more great things ahead for this couple.

You can view more from Ciara's shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.