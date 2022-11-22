Look: Samantha Hoopes' Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Model Samantha Hoopes attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Samantha Hoopes is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue veteran.

The prominent model has posed for the iconic swimsuit magazine a couple of different times, but one of her photoshoots stands above the rest.

The "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Hoopes, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue veteran, posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for the prominent magazine issue.

Some of Hoopes' favorite "Body Paint" shots have trended on social media over the years.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look.

Some of Hoopes' other Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue shots have trended on Twitter, as well.

You can view more from the iconic swimsuit model here.