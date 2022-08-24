Look: Samantha Hoopes' Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Model Samantha Hoopes attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

In 2014, Samantha Hoopes made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.

During her time in St. Lucia, Hoopes had the chance to participate in a "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Three years after this photoshoot took place, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's official YouTube account shared a behind-the-scenes look at Hoopes getting ready with the rest of the staff.

"Being in the Body Paint series as a rookie is incredible," Hoopes said. "It couldn't have been a better experience."

Check it out:

Here are photos from Hoopes' other photoshoots with SI Swim:

Hoopes last appeared in the 2020 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Overall, she has been featured in seven issues.

You can view all of Hoopes' photos with SI Swim here.