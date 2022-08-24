Look: Samantha Hoopes' Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
In 2014, Samantha Hoopes made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.
During her time in St. Lucia, Hoopes had the chance to participate in a "Body Paint" photoshoot.
Three years after this photoshoot took place, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's official YouTube account shared a behind-the-scenes look at Hoopes getting ready with the rest of the staff.
"Being in the Body Paint series as a rookie is incredible," Hoopes said. "It couldn't have been a better experience."
Check it out:
Here are photos from Hoopes' other photoshoots with SI Swim:
Hoopes last appeared in the 2020 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Overall, she has been featured in seven issues.
You can view all of Hoopes' photos with SI Swim here.