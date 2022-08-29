Look: Sarah Brandner's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Sarah Brandner, girlfriend of Bastian Schweinsteiger looks on after the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Estadio Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

We continue to inch closer and closer to the 2022 Men's World Cup.

On Monday, several brands are releasing their kits for the 2022 Men's World Cup, with countries like Mexico, among others, unveiling what they'll wear for the games in Qatar.

Years ago, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit had models wearing, well, nothing, in promotion for the World Cup.

Sarah Brandner posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

It was an iconic look.

Brandner was one of several notable models to pose in "Body Paint" for the World Cup shoots.

Brandner, meanwhile, continues to update her fans on her life jet-setting across the globe.

The 2022 Men's World Cup can't get here soon enough.