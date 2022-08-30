Look: Serena Williams' Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Serena Williams of the United States waves to the crowd after defeating Rebecca Peterson of Sweden on Day 5 of the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium on March 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Serena Williams has made countless appearances in Sports Illustrated, and not just for her tennis career.

Back in 2017, Serena was one of several tennis stars featured in SI's Swimsuit issue. Along with Caroline Wozniacki and Genie Bouchard, Serena posed on the beach and in the water in Turks and Caicos.

Not a bad way to spend a work trip.

You can see more of Serena's SI Swimsuit favorites in the video below.

Williams, who turns 41 next month, is currently playing in the U.S. Open, the final event of her illustrious career. She began her last U.S. Open competition with a first round win over Danka Kovinic on Monday night.

Serena moves on to face Anett Kontaveit in the second round tomorrow.

