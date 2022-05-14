Look: SI Swimsuit Legend Kate Bock Is Ready For Her 10th Year

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Kate Bock and Kevin Love attend the 11th Annual Shorty Awards on May 05, 2019 at PlayStation Theater in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)

The legendary Kate Bock will make her 10th appearance in this year's edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit early next week.

Bock, 34, made her SI Swim debut back in 2013. She's since become a social-media influencer and has even designed her own jewelry line.

Bock is engaged to NBA star Kevin Love. The Cleveland Cavaliers forward popped the question earlier this year and she said yes.

"Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined. I couldn’t be happier to have been asked to be a Love," she said on Instagram. "Heart bursting all day & night."

Here's more on the SI Swim veteran, courtesy of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit bio:

After making her SI Swimsuit debut in 2013, model Kate Bock has designed her own line of jewelry and has used her social media influence to become a fashion, food, travel and design influencer. The Canadian-born beauty has appeared in magazines throughout the world, including Vogue Germany, Glamour Hungary, Elle Italia and on the cover of SI Swimsuit 2020 alongside Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo. Bock is engaged to NBA player Kevin Love.

