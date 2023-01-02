Look: SI Swimsuit Model's New Year's Photo Goes Viral

Olivia Culpo/Instagram.

This was a busy weekend for model and reality television star Olivia Culpo, a multi-time SI Swimsuit participant.

Culpo and her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, rang in the new year for the fourth time together. On New Year's Day, McCaffrey helped the Niners to an overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

This afternoon, Culpo shared an Instagram photo of the couple celebrating over the weekend.

"4th New Years kiss w you ❤️ A little late but here’s to ‘23 w #23!!!!" Culpo wrote in the caption.

The 2012 Miss Universe winner, Culpo made her SI Swim debut in 2018. She went on to appear in the swimsuit issue from 2019-21 as well.

Over the years, Culpo participate in SI Swimsuit photo shoots in Hollywood, Fla., Kangaroo Island, Australia and New York City.

