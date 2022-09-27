Look: Simone Biles' Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Simone Biles of the USA performs a routine on the floor during the Superstars of Gymnastics at The O2 Arena on March 23, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

On top of being a legendary gymnast, Simone Biles has also appeared in the SI Swimsuit issue multiple times.

Biles, who has won 25 World Championship medals and is the most decorated gymnast of all-time, made her first SI Swim appearance in 2017. She later posed for the 2019 edition.

Earlier today, the official SI Swimsuit YouTube channel released footage of some lighter moments from Biles' 2017 shoot.

These days, Biles is still producing some absurd viral training workouts. She hasn't lost much of a step, if at all, as a gymnast.

