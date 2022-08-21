Look: Skylar Diggins' Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue had a WNBA feel, with several of the league's top players posing for it.
Former Notre Dame star turned WNBA leader Skylar Diggins-Smith joined that list a couple of years back.
