Look: Skylar Diggins' Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 31: Skylar Diggins-Smith #4 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball against the Chicago Sky during the second half of the WNBA game at the Footprint Center on August 31, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 103-83. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Skylar Diggins-Smith is one of the top players in the WNBA.

The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star has been a top player in the WNBA for several years. She's been a sensation on the court and has built up her brand off of it, as well.

Diggins-Smith has even posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Diggins-Smith's top shots have been shared on social media.

Diggins-Smith is one of the most-popular players in the WNBA. Some of her photos have gone viral on social media.

You can view more from Diggins-Smith and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.