Look: Skylar Diggins' Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots
Skylar Diggins-Smith is one of the top players in the WNBA.
The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star has been a top player in the WNBA for several years. She's been a sensation on the court and has built up her brand off of it, as well.
Diggins-Smith has even posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Some of Diggins-Smith's top shots have been shared on social media.
Diggins-Smith is one of the most-popular players in the WNBA. Some of her photos have gone viral on social media.
You can view more from Diggins-Smith and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.