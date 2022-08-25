Look: Sloane Stephens' Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
It's almost time for the final Grand Slam of the tennis calendar.
The U.S. Open is getting ready to go in Flushing, Queens in the New York City area.
Ahead of the 2022 U.S. Open, let's take a look back at when American tennis star Sloane Stephens posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Stephens is one of several notable stars to pose for the SI Swimsuit issue.
Stephens has been promoted on social media by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, as well.
You can view Sloane's full Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos here.