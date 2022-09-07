Look: Soccer Girlfriend's Best "Body Paint" Swimsuit Photos
Back in 2010, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit came up with a clever photoshoot idea in honor of the World Cup.
Sarah Brandner, who was dating German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger at that time, appeared in a "Body Paint" photoshoot for SI Swim.
Brander had a Germany jersey painted onto her body for this photoshoot.
A behind-the-scenes look at Brandner's photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be seen here.
Brandner hasn't appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue since that photoshoot, but she continues to provide content for her followers on Instagram.
You can view Brandner's full photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.