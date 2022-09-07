Look: Soccer Girlfriend's Best "Body Paint" Swimsuit Photos

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Sarah Brandner, girlfriend of Bastian Schweinsteiger looks on after the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Estadio Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Back in 2010, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit came up with a clever photoshoot idea in honor of the World Cup.

Sarah Brandner, who was dating German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger at that time, appeared in a "Body Paint" photoshoot for SI Swim.

Brander had a Germany jersey painted onto her body for this photoshoot.

A behind-the-scenes look at Brandner's photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be seen here.

Brandner hasn't appeared in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue since that photoshoot, but she continues to provide content for her followers on Instagram.

You can view Brandner's full photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.