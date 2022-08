(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit officially has another addition to the family.

On Monday, SI Swimsuit announced the winner of its 2022 Swim Search competition.

Mady Dewey will officially be a rookie in the 2023 issue of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Camille Kostek surprised Dewey with the big news.

Dewey was announced as a SI Swim Search finalist earlier this year.

Congrats, Mady!