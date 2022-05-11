Look: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Makes History

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Copies of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition sit for sale on a shelf at a bookstore, May 28, 2019 in New York City. Media company Meredith announced on Monday that it has agreed to sell the Sports Illustrated magazine brand to U.S-based entertainment company Authentic Brands Group for $110 million. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

When the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition is officially released, one model will be making history.

SI Swim makes it a priority to focus on empowering women and that's exactly what magazine did this year as well. This year's edition will feature the first ever model who visibly bared her cesarean section scar.

That model is none other than Kelly Hughes, who is helping to shift the narrative associated with becoming a mom. In the process, she made history as the first model to show her C-section in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

"SI Swimsuit is proud to partner with Frida Mom to celebrate all moms who bare C-section scars by featuring Kelly Hughes in the 2022 issue," SI Swim wrote. "Frida Mom joined the Pay With Change initiative to positively shift the mainstream cultural narratives associated with women’s bodies -– especially when becoming a mom."

SI Swim continues to put the focus on celebrating women and their bodies - as the release notes.

"This is a celebration of women and their bodies in all forms, and an amplification the power of the female body - especially when becoming a mom."

Congratulations to Kelly on making history!

The latest SI Swimsuit edition will be released on Monday, May 16.

