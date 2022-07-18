Look: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Mom Go Viral On Runway

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Katie Austin (L) and Denise Austin attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show from W Hotel South Beach took place on Saturday night.

You can view a full video of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show here.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Katie Austin and her mom, fitness instructor Denise Austin, walked the runway together.

Unsurprisingly, the moment went viral.

Well done to the Austin women.

More footage from the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show can be seen here.