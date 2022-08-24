Look: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Ready For College Football

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Brooks Nader attends the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Hippolyte Petit/FilmMagic) Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images

Long before she was a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, Brooks Nader was just a girl growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Nader, 25, is coming off her fourth year in the SI Swimsuit issue, and with the calendar turning toward the fall, she's pumped to watch her hometown Tigers play on Saturdays.

"Almost @lsufootball season baby," Nader wrote as the caption on an Instagram post on Tuesday.

In the photos she included, Nader is wearing a purple ensemble with a gold handbag, so she's decked out for her favorite team.

Nader actually attended Tulane for a while before pursuing her modeling career, but she remains loyal to LSU.

We imagine she'll be watching on Sunday, September 4 when the Brian Kelly era begins. The Tigers will open the 2022 season against Florida State at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. LSU's home opener will be the following Saturday night against Southern.